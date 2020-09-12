Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's decision to keep royal titles as civilians

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision to keep royal titles as civilians

Piers Morgan asks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to willingly give up royal titles following their deep dive into civilian life.

The host for The Good Morning Britain show touched upon the couple’s consistent use of their royal titles, while simultaneously advocating for a more private lifestyle.

During a conversation with The Sun, Morgan began by saying, “If you really want to find freedom, and you really want to divorce the country, why would you keep the titles 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'?

"I'm from Sussex and I bet I've spent more time there over the past week than they have in their entire lives, and yet they want to trade off their royal names to get all this money.”

This is not the first time Morgan has called on the couple to give up their royal titles, his first public jab came while Meghan Markle was attending Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote event.

While Morgan has praised the couple for paying back UK taxpayers in full for Frogmore Cottage, he also feels, “It's great they've paid back the Frogmore money, it's great they’re not taking any more of Charles’s money, but they've kept the titles.”

Even their Netflix deal came as a result of their exposure as royals. "The only reason Netflix is paying them all this money is because of their royal titles - you think Meghan Markle would have got £1.50 out of them without it?”

However, other royal experts disagree with Morgan’s call claiming that it is now “too late” to withdraw the titles given at the wedding.

Robert Jobson, royal editor at the Evening Standard said, “The Queen made the decision to honour Harry by making him a royal duke on his wedding day. He is, and will always be, a prince — given he is the second son of the heir to the throne."