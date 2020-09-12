Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get slammed by royal expert over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the most popular public figures across the globe, but the two have their fair share of critics as well.

The couple has sparked fury once again as a royal expert attacks them over their recently-leaked list of demands for events, that includes them choosing who gets to moderate the events they take part in.

Turning to Twitter, the expert wrote: "Harry and Meghan insist on having control over who introduces them. What are they worried about?”

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s signed contract with Henry Walker Agency had been leaked where a list of demands they made had been highlighted including them wanting authority to choose who gets to introduce them during speaking engagements and who moderates the events.