Fri Sep 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Have charitable priorities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left tongues wagging after they decided to  back-out from the charity event earlier this year.

Story is that the British royal couple based in Los Angeles was scheduled to  host a music and comedy show in California next June to raise one  million dollar for the Invictus Games – a sporting event for sick & wounded armed services personnel designed by Prince Harry himself.

 Ed Sheeran,  Beyonce and several other major stars were to perform  in the event that was due to be broadcasted by Amazon.

After the couple's sudden  decision to withdraw, their lawyer explained “The true position is that the format of the event was no longer viable in light of Covid-19 . . . this was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix. The duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games.”

The royal couple's decision din't set well with many  people who speculated that their charitable priorities of the royal couple have changed.

According to Insider, Prince Harry has the  total net worth that boasts a whopping thirty million.

His wife Meghan Markle is also  estimated to have a net worth of five million. 

