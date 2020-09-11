Have charitable priorities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left tongues wagging after they decided to back-out from the charity event earlier this year.

Story is that the British royal couple based in Los Angeles was scheduled to host a music and comedy show in California next June to raise one million dollar for the Invictus Games – a sporting event for sick & wounded armed services personnel designed by Prince Harry himself.

Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and several other major stars were to perform in the event that was due to be broadcasted by Amazon.



After the couple's sudden decision to withdraw, their lawyer explained “The true position is that the format of the event was no longer viable in light of Covid-19 . . . this was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix. The duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games.”

The royal couple's decision din't set well with many people who speculated that their charitable priorities of the royal couple have changed.

According to Insider, Prince Harry has the total net worth that boasts a whopping thirty million.



His wife Meghan Markle is also estimated to have a net worth of five million.