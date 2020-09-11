Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in love even one year after their split

A year after their split, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are enjoying each other's company and showering their love to daughter Stormi.

The reality star and rapper are having an amicable equation while co-parenting their two-year-old daughter.



The ex couple have very much been in touch and spending some quality time as a family of three. But, they aren't reportedly together romantically.

The exes are seen spending time together with their baby girl. Previously, it was reported that the COVID-19 outbreak led to Kylie and Travis social distancing together at the former's Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles, which was purchased by her for USD 36 million in April.

Meanwhile a media outlet claimed: "Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi."

Despite their mutual respect for each other, that their lives are mostly separate at the moment and they no longer share a home.

