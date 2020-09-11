close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Bella Hadid posts glowing tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Supermodel Bella Hadid has paid a heartfelt tribute to Karl Lagerfeld  to mark the late designer's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old   lauded the iconic star, who was born on September 10, 1933.

The model shared  a series of images of herself and Lagerfeld on social media and wrote: "Happy Birthday Karlito. We miss you and we love you forever...." 

The legendary designer passed away at the age of 85 in January last year from complications of pancreatic cancer. 

During his career, he served as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel from 1983 until his death, while he was also the creative director of Fendi.

Bella's Instagram tribute was posted shortly after it was announced that Kim Jones is set to replace Lagerfeld at Fendi.

The 47-year-old designer will be responsible for the brand's haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women.

