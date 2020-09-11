Kangana Ranaut undeterred after BMC demolishes her property: 'Will work from the ruins'

Kangana Ranaut's fighting spirit has not been dampened after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office on Wednesday.

Reacting to the injustice against her, Kangana took to Twitter to reveal that she will continue to work from her ravaged office space, come what may.

The actress said that she does not have the money to renovate the building.

"I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav," Kangana wrote.

According to reports, the BMC on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Kangana for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, Kangana thinks it was done to harass and intimidate her.

The starlet has been one of the fiercest voices in demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was courageous enought to publicly call out Mumbai Police's shoddy job in Sushant's death probe.