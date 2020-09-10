Kris Jenner breaks silence on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ending

Kim Kardashian's announcement that popular reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" is coming to an end left fans of the reality TV show devastated.

Since Kim did not give any reason for the show's closure, fans started speculating about poor ratings.



Now Kris Jenner has opened up about the show's ending after 14 years in a recent interview.

Kris, 64, discussed the reason behind the show's ending On Air With Ryan Seacrest.



"You’re going to make me cry all over again. It really hasn’t [hit me yet]. I got very, very emotional this morning," Kris said.

She further said: "I woke up and was in the gym at five with [my daughters] Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, “Whoa, what a ride”.

Talking about reasons which led to the show's ending, Kris said, "I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are".

She added, "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with."

Extending gratitude to the show followers, she said, "We are grateful to all of you who have watched us through all these years – the happiness, the tears, the secret pregnancies, the marriages, the divorces, the co-parenting, Kris’ failed talk show. We’ll forever cherish the memories and the countless people we have kicked people out of our circle along the way."