Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Family's demand for more money is leading to show's ending

A day after Kim Kardashian said that "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" will come to an end in 2021, a latest report have shed the light on the reason behind the show's closure.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year, the network and the extended family said.



Kim Kardashian West did not explain the reason for its exit.

A report in Daily Mail said the show was axed because the family asked for more money but the network was unwilling to cough up, following reports their previous five season contract was worth $150million.

According to the report, showrunners were unable to offer more money due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

They gave no reasons for the decision but E! said in a statement that it respects “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians made its debut in 2012 and spawned 12 spinoff series.