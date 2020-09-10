Mahira Khan shares Manto's quote in light of Lahore Motorway rape incident

Pakistan's much-adored actress Mahira Khan, who has been very vocal about women's rights, has reacted to the tragic incident of gang rape at Lahore Motorway.



Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Verna' actress shared a quote of prominent writer Saadat Hasan Manto to describe the current status of women in society.



Her latest post comes after a heinous incident that took place at Lahore Motorway, where two robbers gang-raped a mother of two in vicinity of Gujjarpura police station when the victim, along with her children, was heading to Gujranwala.



She shared a scathing excerpt from the writings of writer Saadat Hasan Manto: "Hamare Han Izzat Ki Haqdar Sirf Ghar Ki Autron Ko Samjah Jata Hai, Baqi Aurtein Hamare Liye Gosht Ki Dukanne Hain Jin k Bahir hum Koutto ki Tarah Zuban Latkae Kharre Nazr Aate Hain".



The actress also shared the post of Haroon Shahid about the issue that is seemingly raising in our society.



She apparently called out authorities for not having a system in place to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.