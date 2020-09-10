Prince William is ‘relieved’ seeing his children go back to school full time

Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton’s five-month run at homeschooling effectively came to an end once the government called for the reopening of schools in England this week.

In regards to his experience in teaching his children, the Duke spilled it all while on a trip to Ireland. There the royal was quoted telling Express.UK, “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

During a past interview with BBC back in April the Duke was also quoted telling the leading channel that both he and the Duchess buckled down and made homeschooling sessions stricter in the months that followed.

During the course of that interview the prince also admitted, "We don't actually tell the children we've actually kept going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

In order to give their children the best possible head start for a successful school year, Kate touched upon the ways she bent over backwards to ensure that.

"Someone gave me some very good advice pre-the holidays to put in some structure. There's a pretty strict routine here at home that's massively helped us all - just having a bit of routine, bit of normality. But it is unusual."