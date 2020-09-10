Meghan Markle feels outraged over Prince Harry having to give up military titles

Meghan Markle reportedly feels ‘devastated’ to learn that her husband Prince Harry was forced to give up his honorary military titles in favour of a financially independent life.

During his career in the British armed forces, the prince rose to a number of ranks including, Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force and the reasons they were taken away.

However, it was because all titles were honorary roles granted to him as a working full-time royal.

According to an extract within the autobiography Finding Freedom, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand find that Prince Harry felt ‘devastated’ over having to give into the decision.

"Harry's lifelong commitment to the military was why the Mountbatten Festival of Music three days later was a particularly difficult moment; he was set to wear his Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform for the very last time.

The extract went on to read, "During a conversation backstage, on arrival, Harry told Major General Matthew Holmes; 'I'm devastated that I am having to step down.'”

"'It was so unnecessary'” Meghan told a friend at the time. "'And it's not just taking something away from him; it's also that entire military veteran community. 'You can see how much he means to them, too. So why?’ the Duchess questioned.

At the time, she concluded by saying, "'The powers [of the institution] are unfortunately greater than me.'”