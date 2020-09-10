Halle Berry says ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer was 'not the easiest to work with'

Halle Berry tore ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer up a new one ‘out of frustration’

With the heat being dropped atop X-Men director Bryan Singer, Halle Berry comes out with a slew of complaints about the filmmaker’s professionalism and dubbed him as someone who “didn’t always feel present.”

The actress spoke to Variety about her experiences working on set with the filmmaker and admitted to Bryan being “not the easiest dude to work with.”

She was quoted saying, "Bryan's not the easiest dude to work with. I mean, everybody's heard the stories — I don't have to repeat them — and heard of his challenges, and what he struggles with."

"I would sometimes be very angry with him. I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I'm serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they're struggling with, and Bryan struggles."

"Sometimes, because of whatever he's struggling with, he just didn't always feel present. He didn't feel there. And we're outside in our little 'X-Men' stage freezing our a-- off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he's not focusing. And we're freezing. You might get a little mad."

"He said he had to go to LA. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, 'Continue. Keep filming.'"