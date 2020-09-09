NCB describes Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as part of an ‘active drug syndicate’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday and sent into 14-day judicial remand, has been described as part of an ‘active drug syndicate’ connected to drug suppliers.



In its remand application, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in the death of Sushant, said, “Rhea is a part of an active drug syndicate connected with drug suppliers.”

The Jalebi actress has been remanded in judicial custody till September 22.

Earlier, Rhea was arrested by NCB. She was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon under various sections of NDPS.

On Monday, Rhea had admitted that her brother Showick Chakraborty, who was arrested by NCB along with Samuel Miranda, was also an active part of the drug cartel.

The media reports further claimed Rhea had also stated before the NCB names of several Bollywood A-listers during the drug probe.