Baby Archie has cameos in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Zoom calls: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been frequenting Zoom meetings for a number of important meetings ever since the pandemic hit, and during the course of those meetings, there have been a number of times where baby Archie has popped his head in and out of frame, all while leaving other panelists gushing over his cuteness.

With Archie is now developing into a “little man”, the young royal frequents his parents meetings and gives his own special cameo’s during the couple’s important Zoom calls.

While talking on his The Heir Pod, podcast, royal co-author and writer for Finding Freedom Omid Scobie, spilled the beans on some of baby Archie’s most adorable cameos while corresponding with the couple for their biography.

He spoke about the research he conducted around the couple’s friends to Maggie Rulli and was quoted saying, “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.”

The co-author also added that Archie was also no stranger to the camera during that time. The tiny tyke popped his head in an out of the frame on multiple occasions.

The writer went on to say, “And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”