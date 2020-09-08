Jessica Mulroney hid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry when their relationship news was leaked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting hounded by the press from the very initial stage of their relationship.

Some untold secrets about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been coming afloat courtesy of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book titled, Finding Freedom.

The book based on the pair reveals how they were contacted in Canada by royal aides who told them about their relationship getting leaked.

“One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan. Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news,” the book reads.

“A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours,” it further revealed.

“They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple,” Scobie and Durand write.

The writers further revealed that the two decided to stay with some friends while the story broke out, using Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s home in Upper Canada as a hideaway.