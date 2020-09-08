Prince William pays homage to air ambulance workers with a personal letter

Prince William is commemorating the Air Ambulance Week 2020 with a heartfelt tribute for all those working across Britain.

The Duke of Cambridge penned a heartfelt letter for air ambulance workers, which he shared on Instagram.

"Having seen first-hand the incredible work of air ambulance teams both on the front line and behind the scenes, I hold a profound respect for all that you do,” wrote William, the second in line to the British throne.

"Whether you are part of the critical care team bringing vital medical support to patients when every second counts; an engineer who ensures that crews can be safely deployed at a moment’s notice; or a volunteer working to keep the service running, the country owes you an enormous debt of gratitude,” he added.

Alongside the letter, the official Instagram account of the royal family also shared photos of the members meeting the air ambulance crew.



The caption explained: "The Duke of Cambridge has written an open letter to the UK's 21 air ambulance charities, thanking all who work, volunteer and support them in their tireless efforts in helping to save lives every day.”