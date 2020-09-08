Beaconhouse students continue to set academic and scholarship records!

Beaconhouse students continue the tradition of setting new standards of excellence by establishing new records for Pakistan! Celebrating 45 years of academic excellence in 2020, Beaconhouse once again has delivered outstanding academic, scholarship and university placements results. With a total of 21,136 A*s and As in CAIE O & A Levels in 2020, Beaconhouse students have created a phenomenal record in a challenging year faced with the impact of the global pandemic. One out of every two Beaconhouse students is recognised as a ‘High Achiever’ academically. Students of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) achieved the key distinction of being ranked in the top 1% in the world! The exceptional results are a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Beaconhouse teachers, faculty, staff, and counsellors.



Students of the Beaconhouse College Programme (BCP) achieved scholarship offers of USD 125.6 million in 2020, the largest ever for any school system in Pakistan. Over 5,250 admission offers have been received from the world’s leading universities such as London School of Economics, Princeton University, University of California, Berkeley, University of Toronto, Cornell University, McGill University and Georgetown University. Nationally, Beaconhouse students continue the tradition of gaining admissions to Pakistan's leading universities comprising LUMS, IBA, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Kinnaird College for Women University, FAST National University, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology (GIKI) and Lahore School of Economics.

The Beaconhouse College Programme is in its third decade of exceptional success and features Pakistan’s largest A Level campus network with 29 campuses across Pakistan. The O-Level programme with 71 campuses has completed four decades of exceptional results.

A LEVEL ASSESSMENT

Beaconhouse students achieved a total of 3,191 A*s and As, from 29 campuses across three regions!

4As and above 216 students

3As 439 students

2As 269 students

CENTRE REGION

The students from Centre Region in total secured 1,578 A*s and As with the High Achievers count going up to 453 students.

4As and above 110 students

3As 222 students

2As 121 students

NORTH REGION

The students from North Region in total secured 1,093 A*s and As with the High Achievers count going up to 320 students.

4As and above 68 students

3As 157 students

2As 95 students

SOUTH REGION

The students from South Region in total secured 520 A*s and As with the High Achievers count going up to 151 students.

4As and above 38 students

3As 60 students

2As 53 students

O LEVEL/IGCSE ASSESSMENTS



Beaconhouse students secured a record-breaking number of 17,945 A*s and As in the O Level/IGCSE assessments across three regions!

8As and above 1,142 students

7As 350 students

6As 294 students

5As 239 students

CENTRE REGION

The students from Centre Region (O Level only) in total secured 7,943 A*s and As with the High Achievers count going up to 902 students.

8As and above 524 students

7As 156 students

6As 128 students

5As 94 students

NORTH REGION

The students from North Region (O Level & IGCSE) in total secured 4474 A*s and As with the high achievers count going up to 513 students.

8As and above 312 students

7As 71 students

6As 63 students

5As 67 students

SOUTH REGION

The students from South Region in total secured 5,528 A*s and As with the high achievers count going up to 609 students.

8As and above 306 students

7As 123 students

6As 103 students

5As 78 students

INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMME (IBDP) ASSESSMENTS

Beaconhouse schools offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), including TNS Beaconhouse, produced exceptional results in 2020 with student scores in the top 1% in the world! IBDP students have also secured admissions in some of the top-ranked universities in the world. The IBDP top High Achievers include students from TNS Beaconhouse (DHA Lahore), Beaconhouse Margalla Campus (Islamabad), Discovery Centre (Karachi) and Beaconhouse College Campus Gulberg (Lahore). Muhammad Ammar from Beaconhouse Margalla Campus, Islamabad is the top IBDP scorer with 43 points.

IB-MYP students have been ranked amongst the highest in the world with 100% pass rate.