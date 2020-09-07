Prince Philip disses Prince Harry for 'abdication of royal duty for an American divorcée'

Prince Philip threw shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they abandoned their royal duties and left the UK behind to lead a financially independent life.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan cooked up a storm after they announced that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving to the US.

New biography titled Prince Philip Revealed based on Britain's King consort makes a series of explosive claims, stating that he views Harry's exit as 'dereliction of duty.'

“He [Prince Philip] has struggled greatly, for example, with what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty," veteran royal biographer Ingrid Seward says in the book.

"...giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centered celebrity in North America," she adds.

The author goes on to state that Queen's Elizabeth's husband of 72 years "has found it hard to understand exactly what it was that made his grandson’s life so unbearable. As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work.”

“For a man whose entire existence has been based on a dedication to doing the right thing, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his responsibilities for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcée in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937,” writes Seward.

She goes on to reveal that Philip is also disgruntled over his younger son Prince Andrew's highly contentious friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has become a "global figure of ridicule," Seward writes.

“For Philip and the Queen, their son’s failure of judgment was a tragedy," she writes. "Not only had he besmirched the reputation of the monarchy, but had become involved in something extremely distasteful and far more serious.”