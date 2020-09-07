A royal expert recently touched upon their own take regarding Kate Middleton’s parenting style

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s dreams regarding parenthood have always been steadfast, and after having grown their family three-fold, the couple is still just as motivated to provide their kids with a normal upbringing however that may come to be possible.

The investment the young royals give into their children’s upbringing is visible in all accounts of the younger’s lives.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter touched upon Kate Middleton’s parenting style during an interview with Express.UK and dubbed it akin to that of Princess Diana.

The expert was quoted saying, "I think William and Kate's parenting styles might be similar to what Diana did.”

She also added, “And I think William and Kate are really going to follow that model and do everything they can to ensure as normal a childhood as possible, while at the same time behind the scenes educating their child for their future role.”

Even Kate touched upon her desire to raise her kids with the most normal background possible. During her interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast the mother of three admitted that while she tries to do it all to the best of her abilities, she feels “mum guilt” like no other, since "anyone who doesn't as a mother is lying".

During the past interview the Duchess was also quoted saying, "There's such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."