Ellen DeGeneres makes a brutal joke aimed at Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry

American comedian, Ellen DeGeneres had taken a dig at Meghan Markle, long before she reached the heights of fame where she currently stands.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement back in November of 2017, the comedian made a snide remark about her on her show.

Referencing Meghan’s previous gig as a briefcase model for the game show Deal or No Deal, Ellen said Harry could’ve walked away with millions had he picked a different model.

Ellen explained how Meghan was the “holder of Case 24 which means if Harry had picked the other model, he could’ve gotten a million dollars!”

She also expressed eagerness over an American marrying into the British royal family, saying: We finally got somebody on the inside, you guys!”