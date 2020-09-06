Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas almost called off their wedding: Here’s why

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are unquestionably hailed as the power couple of Hollywood.



The couple may be happily married currently but their love story too had its fair share of drama and hurdles. Unearthed reports coming to surface have revealed how the Game of Thrones star and the former Disney actor had nearly called off their wedding as they broke up only a day before they tied the knot.

According to The Sunday Times, Turner disclosed how both of them were getting nervous about the idea of getting married a day before their Las Vegas wedding, resulting in them parting ways briefly.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet. Then, 24 hours later, we were both like, ‘never mind,'” said Turner.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she recalled.

The two got hitched the next day in what fans assumed was an impromptu wedding at Las Vegas. However, that too was planned ahead of time, as revealed by Jonas during an interview with BAZAAR.com.

The two had their eyes set on a wedding venue in France which is why they needed to have a legal marriage in the US beforehand: “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version… Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Since their marriage last year, the two are now parents to their daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.