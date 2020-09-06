Prince Harry, Meghan breathe a sigh of relief away from ‘suffocating traditions’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling well into the new chapter of their lives across the pond, miles away from their 'suffocating' past.

And as per the latest intel on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are finally “operating” in a way they’ve always longed for “since a very long time.”

Co-author Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie said on the Heirpod podcast that the two were earlier “held back by tradition and hierarchy.”

He went on to say that the pair has “taken their careers as philanthropists to a whole other level,” which “shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy and stubbornness within the institution.”

“This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not,” said Scobie.

The writer was shot a question saying, “If The Firm is so experienced in working with powerful world leaders, why couldn’t they handle working with Meghan?”

“There is no more pragmatic a family than the royal family and I think they are capable of having positive and healthy relationships with anyone,” said Scobie.

“As we’ve seen, this wasn’t necessarily about the relationships between the royal family members and Meghan, it was about the institution of monarchy and how they supported Meghan,” he added.

“Had Meghan of come in and done everything by the book, rather than ever come up with her own ideas, or challenge a way of working, or bring in her own ideals than it may have been very different. But that is not what we can realistically expect from a human being,” he continued.

Scobie went on to say that Harry found his partnership with Meghan “exciting” as she challenged the age-old customs giving him a chance to take action about his own reservations with the institution.

“It was that, and the things that we often celebrate about Meghan internally that just didn’t fit in with the way things were done in the institution,” he said.

“Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally,” he added.

“It’s why now we see them thrive now in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. I mean how much have they achieved in a short period of time since leaving the royal family?” said Scobie before signing off.