How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

American singer Justin Bieber had made headlines after he was featured mouthing ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s name in Drake’s new music video.

Latest reports have revealed how the Baby crooner’s wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin has responded to his subtle mention of his former ladylove.

A report by HollywoodLife cites a source revealing how Hailey has taken the matter lightly and is unperturbed about the fan reaction that suggests this could be a hint at the former flames reconnecting.

“Justin is not thinking at all about Selena with this new music or song,” spilled the insider.

“[Justin] and Hailey are paying no attention to what the fans are saying about Selena when it comes to the song. Justin is just having fun with it. This officially starts his big return to music with more to come soon. He’s excited it’s all finally happening,” the source said.

Bieber was featured in Drake’s music video for the song Popstar where he was spotted mouthing Gomez’s name.

The eight-minute long video features the Sorry hitmaker along with DJ Khaled with the former waking up after a late night party as he mouths the lyrics to the rapper’s song giving a shout-out to Gomez.

“I’m a pop star, but this [expletive] ain’t bubblegum, yeah/You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/But my manager with 20 [expletive] in Buddakan, yeah, ayy/Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl/That [expletive] platinum just like all of my releases, my girl,” he sings.

Fans found it incredibly awkward for the singer to be mouthing his ex’s name, especially since the two ended things on a sour note.