Sun Sep 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 6, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal could fulfill duchess' Oscar dream

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal may have drawn ample flak their way, but it could also help her achieve her dreams.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she had always dreamt of bagging an Oscar and while her short-lived acting career could not lead her up that path, her new deal with Netflix might.

A longtime friend of the duchess told MailOnline: “An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted.”

The friend further revealed how the former Suits actor “used to practice her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush” when she was a child.

This is not the first time a celebrities with zero experience have signed production deals with the streaming giant.

Prior to this, former president and first lady of the United States, Barak and Michelle Obama had also produced a documentary titled American Factory for Netflix, which went on to bag an Oscar for best documentary. 

