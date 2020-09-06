Queen asked to remove Harry, Meghan’s royal titles as ‘monarchy is threatened by them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking fury amongst royal fans and critics ever since they decided to severe their ties with the British royal family.

According to Express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were overwhelmingly urged to give up their royal titles after their new mega-deal was signed with Netflix.

The poll conducted by the outlet found over 96% of the people were in favour of the royal household stripping Harry and Meghan of their duke and duchess titles while only a meager four percent fought for them to keep their titles. Seventy six percent were unsure about it.

One user was quoted by the publication as saying: "I believe the monarchy is threatened if the Queen and Parliament don't act to sever official ties with this pair.”

"What they do in private as a family is not our concern. But to be allowed to retain titles or have positions in the Commonwealth on the back of political posturing, affiliation and anti-UK activity is abhorrent,” said another.

“It is ironic that they didn’t want to do the work of royals but are happy to trade on being a royal. If they weren’t they would never have got a contract from Netflix or anyone else for that matter,” added a third.

"At this rate Harry should be given an ultimatum - renounce your titles and remove yourself from the line of succession or be stripped of it. However he tries to deny it, he would not have got deals like this without the name of the royal family behind him,” chimed in another.