Jim Carrey pictures a ‘world without Donald Trump’ in a powerful essay

As things in the United States get tense politically, many celebrities have taken it upon themselves to to urge the public to vote against the current US President Donald Trump.

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey has come with all guns blazing against the president as he penned an extensive article for The Atlantic giving a glimpse of world in a post-Trump era.

Carrey claims that the United States “faces catastrophe” under the Republican president’s governance, noting that he had recently held a “totally illegal COVID-19 super-spreader spectacular at the White House”—referencing the Republican National Convention.

“Those in the audience on the South Lawn of the White House might have believed their lives were their own to lose, but after their big night, they now risk infecting other Americans. Trump and the GOP have decided not to heed science, leaving us helpless during a plague,” wrote Carrey.

He went on further to hope that the country, as well as the entire world would be at peace if former vice president and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden manages to defeat his Republican counterpart in the upcoming November 3 election.

“Whatever happened to truth, justice, and the American way? That line was written when the Nazis were ravaging Europe and America was the hero of the world.”

“It’s more than a line in a TV show; it’s a set of ideals we should always aspire to uphold. In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the ‘snowflakes’ until there’s a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive,” he said.

“We must vote for decency, humanity, and a way of life that once again captures the imagination of kids all over the world — kids like me,” he concluded.