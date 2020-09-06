Malaika Arora’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors, the actor informed his fans on social media.

Malaika Arora’s beau turned to Instagram and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic.”

“I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” the Panipat actor further said.

He added, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come.”

“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love,” Arjun said before signing off.



