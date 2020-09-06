Defence Day: Pakistan desires peace for region's well-being, says PM Imran

The premier maintains a resilient nation and the battle-hardened armed forces have proved that they were fully capable of defending the country. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asserted that Pakistan's desire must not be mistaken for weakness instead it is an attempt to foster the economic well-being and prosperity of the people in the region.

“We need to work together for peace and securing a brighter future for our coming generations,” the premier said in his message to the nation on Defence Day of Pakistan annually observed on September 6.

He said the resilient nation and the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan had the time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and were fully prepared to meet any kind of eventuality.

Noting that September 6 was a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that was commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will, and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by its gallant armed forces, the prime minister said together with the brave nation, Pakistan’s officers, soldiers, sailors, and airmen proved to the world 55 years ago on this day, that they were ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland whatever the cost.

He further said the nation and the men in uniform proved that it was not the size that mattered rather it was the courage and devotion that mattered the most.

The prime minister also maintained that with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, India had not only violated the UN Charter but has also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

Indians are also showing aggressive posture on the Line of Control and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world attention from Indian atrocities in IIOJK, he added.

He urged the countrymen to pay homage to its martyrs and Ghazis, and pledge anew to defend Pakistan, safeguards its security and sovereignty at all costs with the same spirit, undaunted courage, unconquerable and indomitable spirit as had been displayed by the martyrs and Ghazis (veterans) of 1965 war.