Mehwish Hayat's latest picture leaves fans spellbound 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mehwish Hayat has garnered a staggering amount of fan following on social media.
The stunning actress keeps her fans hooked to her posts, which are often times thought-provoking and sometimes, just plain gorgeous.
Hayat, on Saturday, took to Instagram to upload an ethereal picture of hers, which has left her fans awe-struck over her beauty.
In the photo, the Challawa starlet can be seen rocking an olive green off-shoulder top, which she paired with a pair of denim jeans.
Her hair is done in simple waves, with her smokey eyes making a bold statement.
Hayat captioned the picture, "The Joke’s on you !"