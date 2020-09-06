close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 6, 2020

Mehwish Hayat's latest picture leaves fans spellbound

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020
Mehwish Hayat's latest picture leaves fans spellbound 

Mehwish Hayat has garnered a staggering amount of fan following on social media.

The stunning actress keeps her fans hooked to her posts, which are often times thought-provoking and sometimes, just plain gorgeous.

Hayat, on Saturday, took to Instagram to upload an ethereal picture of hers, which has left her fans awe-struck over her beauty.

In the photo, the Challawa starlet can be seen rocking an olive green off-shoulder top, which she paired with a pair of denim jeans.

Her hair is done in simple waves, with her smokey eyes making a bold statement.

Hayat captioned the picture, "The Joke’s on you !" 

