Mehwish Hayat's latest picture leaves fans spellbound

Mehwish Hayat has garnered a staggering amount of fan following on social media.

The stunning actress keeps her fans hooked to her posts, which are often times thought-provoking and sometimes, just plain gorgeous.

Hayat, on Saturday, took to Instagram to upload an ethereal picture of hers, which has left her fans awe-struck over her beauty.

In the photo, the Challawa starlet can be seen rocking an olive green off-shoulder top, which she paired with a pair of denim jeans.

Her hair is done in simple waves, with her smokey eyes making a bold statement.

Hayat captioned the picture, "The Joke’s on you !"

Check out Mehwish Hayat's latest picture here







