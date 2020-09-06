Prince Harry loved how Meghan Markle challenged tradition, shook things up in the royal family'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally free from all royal traditions and customs and are leading lives on their own terms.

According to biographer Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now operating in the manner they wanted to since a very long time.

Talking to the Heirpod podcast, Scobie said Meghan and Harry were 'held back by tradition and hierarchy' in the royal family.

The Finding Freedom author added that the former royals have “taken their careers as philanthropists to a whole other level.

“It shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy and stubbornness within the institution," he added.

“This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not,” he added.

The royal biographer was futher inquired, “If The Firm is so experienced in working with powerful world leaders, why couldn’t they handle working with Meghan?”

He replied, “There is no more pragmatic a family than the royal family and I think they are capable of having positive and healthy relationships with anyone. As we’ve seen, this wasn’t necessarily about the relationships between the royal family members and Meghan, it was about the institution of monarchy and how they supported Meghan.

“Had Meghan come in and done everything by the book, rather than ever come up with her own ideas, or challenge a way of working, or bring in her own ideals than it may have been very different. But that is not what we can realistically expect from a human being.”

Scobie added that Harry, who was not a big fan of traditions himself, loved how Meghan challenged the system.

“It’s what made her so exciting to be a teammate with.”

He continued, “It’s why now we see them thrive now in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. I mean how much have they achieved in a short period of time since leaving the royal family? ”