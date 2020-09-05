After split with Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson starts dating her bodyguard

After a brief marriage to Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson is reportedly dating her bodyguard of two years.

According to Page Six, the relationship between Pamela and her bodyguard recently turned romantic.

Her friends confirmed the relationship which they said started during the coronavirus pandemic. They, however, refused to name him.

"He's in his 40s. A real man, finally," the source says. "He knows how to handle her. It's very cool to see. She's completely comfortable, and they're never out of each other's sight."