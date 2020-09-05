close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
Web Desk
September 5, 2020

After PUBG ban, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to launch mobile game

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 05, 2020

An Indian firm is set to launch a battle royale mobile videogame in partnership with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, capitalizing on the void left by a ban on popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

nCore Games will launch its “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G)” game by the end of October, the company’s co-founder Vishal Gondal told Reuters on Friday.

Akshay Kumar also helped with the concept of the game, according to Gondal.

“He (Kumar) came up with the title of the game, FAU:G,” Gondal said, adding that he expected to win 200 million users in a year.

