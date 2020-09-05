Intimate details from baby Archie’s private swimming lessons has royal fans in awe

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are usually very secretive about their son’s development and personal milestones, their new autobiography Finding Freedom details riveting tidbits about Archie and royal fans are simply gushing over the intimate details.

According to the book Finding Freedom, baby Archie has been taking extensive swimming lessons for a long time now. All of this began in preparation for the couple’s 2019 family trip, and given the young royal was born in May the same year, he was barely a few months old when he began.

That is not to say Meghan and Harry were excited about these lessons from the get go. The book reveals that both parents made this plunge only “after anxiously [looking] up videos on YouTube about how babies can hold their breath underwater.”

The little tyke is also very studious and spunky. The book also went onto reveal that the young royal “loved being read to by his parents” and “particularly enjoyed the riddle and rhyme book Is Your Mamma A Llama? by Deborah Guarino.”



