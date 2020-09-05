Brie Larson was hesitant to take on the role of Captain Marvel

Hollywood star Brie Larson’s iconic character of Captain Marvel became a hit amongst crazed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

However, it has now been revealed that the Academy Award winner was quite hesitant in accepting the role of the trailblazing superhero in the MCU.

The Room star posted a new video on her YouTube channel where she listed all projects that she had the eyes for but didn’t clear the auditions.

The list included The Book of Eli, Get Him to the Greek, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Avatar, Sucker Punch, Gulliver’s Travel, Percy Jackson, Juno, Pitch Perfect, Iron Man 2, Thor and The Lightening Thief.

She then recalled how she bagged the part as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, saying she had been filming for Kong: Skull Island when she was extended the offer for the Marvel gig.

She went on to reveal that she had initially refused the part: “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that. I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me.”

She proceeded to narrate how it was after her meeting with the studios and being shown some concept art that she was really convinced to take on the role.

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it. All female writers, a female director... and as many female voices in this as possible,” she said.