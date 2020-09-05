Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk parents as they get blasted for ‘gatecrashing’ preschool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle manage to irk the crowd with almost every move they make, owing to their status as high-profile celebrities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent visit to a school where they did some gardening activities with the pupils, seems to have backfired as angry parents fumed at the former royals.

According to Daily Star, the couple had planted forget-me-nots for Princess Diana’s 23rd anniversary, as they were photographed masked up getting assistance from the children.

However, the parents of the kids, at high risk of COVID-19 were quite disapproving of their move as the pair was allowed to enter the school in spite of restrictions that denied entry to the parents.

One user slammed the couple over their alleged “photo OP” at the pre-school, saying: "I could not even hold my daughter’s hand & take her into school last week when she started kindergarten. These two just “turn up & break the rules” whenever they feel like it? Sorry, but their PR photo ops & lust for fame stinks. They should be helping their patronage’s in the UK!"

"Exactly I can’t take a pencil to my child right now. NO visitors. No exceptions. They have no respect for the rules as they are “humanitarians” they are the exception? [expletive] kids in the US have no clue what a Duke/Duchess even is but they can come in when I can’t..for a pic?” added another.

"Yes, it’s all for show, no way is it genuine what kind of person uses toddlers for PR? how would they like it if someone else took photos of Archie to use PR? she’d create a world war,” said a third.

Earlier, strict guidelines for pre-schools were also issued by the LA County Department of Public Health, stating: "Modify daily operations to minimize exposures (e.g. avoid the use of touchscreens for sign-in/out, ask parents to bring their own pens to sign in, implement valet services or have staff meet children as they arrive to avoid parents coming into the childcare center)."