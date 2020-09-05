Prince William and Kate held Prince Harry back from spending time with Prince Louis

Prince Harry's relationship with his elder nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is quite strong.

However, Prince Louis had the displeasure of not getting a chance to be spoiled by his uncle as by the time he came along, Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship had hit rock bottom.

The feud between the brothers resulted in Harry’s invites from Kate Middleton and William, also ‘drying up.’

The revelation was made by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book, Finding Freedom, as the two wrote: "The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together.”

"Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts that including an electronic SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte,” said the writers.

However, Durand and Scobie revealed that "those visits came to a halt by that summer of 2017" as "Harry spent less time with Prince Louis than the others because of the growing tension between him and his brother after the baby's birth."

They further write that “the distance came in both directions” as "Harry spent less time going over to see the children but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up."