Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s post-wedding carriage ride conversation revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had looked quite amazed with he overwhelming amount of love they recieved when they tied the knot in a royal wedding in 2018. And now, we get a glimpse of what went through their heads, right after the ceremony as they drove around.

Courtesy of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book, Finding Freedom, royal fans are getting a BTS glimpse of the carriage ride after their wedding where they drove around waving at the energized crowd, waiting to catch sight of the newly-married royal couple.

The conversation the newly-weds had in the carriage has now been revealed as Meghan was completely blown away by the enormity of the crowd gathered to celebrate their love, while Harry had other things he was more concerned about.

Scobie and Durand write that the Duke of Sussex put all his focus on his attire as he was distracted by a wardrobe malfunction, telling his new wife that “the clothes were too tight.”

The duchess on the other hand, couldn’t utter more than a “wow” as she received a fairytale welcome from Brits and was completely amazed to notice anything else.