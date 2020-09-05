Prince William applauds the efforts of frontliners in combatting COVID-19

Prince William stepped forth to laud the coronavirus first responders fighting the global pandemic on the front lines as its hold tightens in parts of the world.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to front liners on a virtual call, as reported by People, and expressed his gratitude for their services that helped save the lives of many from the infectious disease.

"On behalf of my family, I want to thank you all for your hard work, your determination and your courage—you are a tremendous source of pride for our country and we'll be forever grateful for all that you do," he said.

“Having had the privilege of working alongside emergency responders, I've always been struck by the remarkable can-do attitude in the face of even the gravest emergencies. They showcase the very best our country has to offer,” he added.

The duke also remembered those who lost their fights against COVID-19 while trying to save others as over 300 National Health Services workers have passed away owing to the disease.

"Tragically, some will pay the ultimate price as a result of their efforts in the line of duty. While others will experience lasting effects to their physical health or mental well-being,” said William.

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can to support the community and remember their efforts to keep us safe,” he added.