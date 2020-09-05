Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reacts to arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted over the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik.



India’s Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drugs probe linked to the demise of the Dil Bechara actor.

Reacting to the arrest of Showik, Kirti breathed a sigh of relief and thanked God for it.

Shweta turned to Twitter and shared the screengrab of the news about the arrest of Showik and said with folded hands, “Thank you God. Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.”

The NCB on Friday evening arrested Showik and the house manager of Sushant Samuel Miranda.