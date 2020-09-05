Kareena Kapoor ‘petrified’ for Saif Ali Khan as he buckles up to pen autobiography

Kareena Kapoor confessed she was 'petrified' for Saif Ali Khan as he took this next big step

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is lending support to her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he gears up to pen down his life story.

During an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, the Veere Di Wedding star admitted that she was “petrified” for Saif as he took this next big step and was willing to edit the book for him.

“I’m scared for him, I’ve told him I am going to edit this book before you, to know what you’re going to say,” Kareena confessed.

Earlier, Saif had also confirmed that he has started work on the autobiography, as he told Times of India: “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!”