Kareena Kapoor joins the escalating nepotism debate in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor recalled how she had received no help from her parents either when she was starting out

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is giving her take in the ever-escalating debate on nepotism in the industry.



During an interview with Anupama Chopra, the 3 Idiots actor expressed her bafflement at the public’s sudden interest in discussing this topic, blaming it on the frustration that the pandemic and lockdown has brought on to the people stuck at home.

“I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He’s not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue,” she said.

“I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful,” she continued.

“His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way,” she added.

She went on to say how she had received no help from her parents either when she was starting her acting career and how she was initially only known as Karisma Kapoor’s sister but managed to make her own path.

“So all this nepotism ki ye hoga woh hoga, Taimur star banega.... arre we also don’t know,” she said.