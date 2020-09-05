Abhishek Bachchan hits out at his haters over tweet about going to theaters

Abhishek Bachchan was attacked as netizens reminded his of India’s spiraling cases of coronavirus

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is one of the handful in the industry who know how to clap back at trolls.

The actor set his haters in their place after he was brutally trolled for announcing on Twitter how he can’t wait for the theaters to reopen.

“Can’t wait. Popcorn, samosa and cold drink!!! The cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing. Best place on Earth!” he had said.

However, soon the actor was attacked as netizens reminded his of India’s spiraling cases of coronavirus.

“So you agree to pay the bills of all the people who will be infected with covid from these theatres? If yes, then please celebrate or else keep your dumb mouth shut,” wrote one user hitting out at Bachchan.

He was quick to fight back as he responded saying: “Why don’t you try reading my tweet again? I wrote ‘can’t wait’ which means as and when the government decides it’s safe to re-open the theatres. I look forward to when it’ll be safe to go back. Stop being contentious. And there’s absolutely no need to be rude.”



