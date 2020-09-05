Sonam Kapoor takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Never wrestle with a pig’

Sonam Kapoor appears to have taken a slight dig at Kangana Ranaut with a famous quotation

Many Bollywood stars have openly waged a war against Kangana Ranaut over her frequent and hostile attacks on them. However, some still prefer to keep things subtle and discreet.

Sonam Kapoor appears to have taken a slight dig at the Queen actor with a famous quotation by Irish writer, George Bernard Shaw.

Fans and critics think the Khoobsurat actor may be taking an aim at Kangana with the words “wrestling with pigs” as she has been engaging in spats with a number of celebrities.

“I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. “ George Bernard Shaw,” wrote Sonam.

Following the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been attacking numerous celebrities including Sonam, accusing them of nepotism.