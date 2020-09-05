Substance abuse common at all Bollywood parties: drug peddler exposes the industry

Amidst Rhea’s scrutiny in Sushant's death case, a drug peddler has been caught in a sting operation

The long-standing problem of drug abuse in Bollywood is now coming to the surface as a drug peddler has stepped forward to reveal the dark side of the industry.

In the midst of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty’s scrutiny in their connection to drugs as well as the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a drug peddler has been caught in a sting operation by Republic TV.

He can be heard saying: “They want white stuff,” adding that he vows to provide them drugs of good quality and will charge Rs20,000 along with an advance payment.

He is also heard explaining the address, saying: “Come to the right side of Nair Hospital.”

He was further asked if he will personally go and deliver, to which he responds: “You have to come here and collect. The situation is not the same.”

“Drug consumption is normal at parties. I have gone to these rave pirates, and it is so commonly organised. I can give you the best stuff. I have arranged these for these stars and seen Bollywood stars taking this stuff,” he added.