SHOCKING: Sushant Singh Rajput planned on proposing Sara Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan reportedly. The two had started dating each other shortly after the shooting of Kedarnath had kicked off.

Sara and Sushant had gotten close to each other over the passage of time and even vacationed together in Bangkok.

So much so that Sushant wanted to get married to Sara and planned on proposing her.

The shocking information was revealed during an investigation with Sushant's former caretaker Raees.

Raees, the caretaker of Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse told IANS that Sara used to regularly visit the place since 2018 but "never came to the farmhouse after January 2019".

"Sara Ali started visiting the farmhouse together with Sushant sir from 2018. They would stay at the farmhouse for three to four days whenever they came. After returning from their Thailand trip in December 2018, Sushant sir and Sara ma'am came directly to the farmhouse from the airport. They came at around 10 or 11 in the night. They were accompanied by a friend," Raees said.

"Sara ma'am was very well mannered. She didn't behave like an actress. She was so simple. She would address the farmhouse's domestic help as maushi (aunty), just as Sushant sir did, and she called me Raees bhai. She was very respectful towards Sushant sir's staff," he recalled.

When asked about the duo's relationship, Raees said that Sushant wanted to propose Sara during one of their trips together.

"Sushant sir was planning to propose to Sara ma'am during the Daman trip. He also wanted to give her a gift and had ordered something for her, but the trip didn't happen finally. After that, a trip to Kerala was being planned but that, too, got cancelled. Later, around February or March 2019, I heard that the two had broken up. Sara ma'am never came to the farmhouse after January 2019," Raees revealed.

"I remember Abbas bhai (Sushant's friend) told me to pack my bags for a trip to Daman on Sushant sir's birthday in January, 2019. It would always be my responsibility to take care of a car stuffed with his things, like telescope, music system, guitar etc. Wherever Sushant sir used to go, he would carry these things. We would usually carry these things in a mini tempo. Most probably, a programme of the Prime Minister was scheduled to take place around February in Daman. So, all the hotels were full and we did not get rooms. So, our Daman trip did not happen," he added.

"I am not sure if it was a wedding proposal or not, because I had only overheard two of Sushant sir's friends discussing that he was planning to give her a gift and propose to her. I don't know what the proposal was about," Raees concluded.

