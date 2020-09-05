Khloé Kardashian responds to backlash on Tristan Thompson reunion

Khloé Kardashian is not backing down after receiving backlash from fans on reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, “At this point, Khloé doesn’t really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan.

“She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion," the source added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her focus only on "her little girl and raising her with her father, having him in her life, figuring out things with Tristan and having a healthy relationship dynamic across the board.”

To be honest, Kardashian’s close-knit family has been “supportive” and they “don’t judge” her decision.

They "just want Khloé to be happy, for them to work things out and set a positive example for True.”

Sources earlier revealed that Kardashian is also looking to have another baby with Thompson.

The two have been quarantining together ever since the start of lockdown in the US.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” an insider said.