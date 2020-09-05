Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $100 million Netflix deal

Buckingham Palace has reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recently-inked deal with streaming giant Netflix.



The contract, worth $100 million, will be 'scrutinised by the royal household,' as revealed by a palace source, as it was agreed during the time of royal exit.

The royal insider told The Mirror (via The Express) , “Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives."

“However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinized by the royal household," the source added.

They further mentioned, "Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion. This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples.

"Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base," it was revealed.

Meanwhile, it is believed widely that Queen Elizabeth will approve of the Sussexes' new venture and give them her blessings.