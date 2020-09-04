close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Big Sean thanks Eminem for 'Detroit 2' collaboration

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Eminem on Friday said he was glad to be part of "Detroit 2", a new album by Big Sean.

Taking to Twitter, the Detroit native wrote, "So happy to be a part of the sequel".

Replying to Marshall Mathers Big Sean tweeted, "Brooo this beyond real! Thank you ! This for the city! For the world! Let’s gooooo #DETROIT2 [sic]".


Latest News

More From Entertainment