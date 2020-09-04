Big Sean thanks Eminem for 'Detroit 2' collaboration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem on Friday said he was glad to be part of "Detroit 2", a new album by Big Sean.
Taking to Twitter, the Detroit native wrote, "So happy to be a part of the sequel".
Replying to Marshall Mathers Big Sean tweeted, "Brooo this beyond real! Thank you ! This for the city! For the world! Let’s gooooo #DETROIT2 [sic]".