'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Abdul Rehman Alp longs for visit to Makkah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Celal Al rose to international fame after he played a vital role in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
Celal essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp, a close ally of Ertugrul, the father of the founder of Ottoman Empire.
The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from Makkah and expressed his desire to visit the Holy Kaaba again.
Check out his Instagram picture: