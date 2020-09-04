close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Abdul Rehman Alp longs for visit to Makkah

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Turkish actor Celal Al rose to international fame after he played a vital role in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Celal essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp, a close ally of Ertugrul, the father of the founder of Ottoman Empire.

The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from Makkah and expressed his desire to visit the Holy Kaaba again.

Check out his Instagram picture:

View this post on Instagram

Buram buram Hasret ... #tbt #2016 #jummahmubarak

A post shared by Celal AL (@celalall) on



