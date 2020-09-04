'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Abdul Rehman Alp longs for visit to Makkah

Turkish actor Celal Al rose to international fame after he played a vital role in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Celal essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp, a close ally of Ertugrul, the father of the founder of Ottoman Empire.

The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from Makkah and expressed his desire to visit the Holy Kaaba again.

Check out his Instagram picture:







