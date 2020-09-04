Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lucrative Netflix deal to be examined by royal officials: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative $150 million Netflix deal to produce documentaries and films will be examined by the Royal officials, according to media reports.



Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex struck a deal with streaming giant Netflix, the Mirror citing palace source reported that although Meghan and Prince Harry have stepped down from royal duties, it was agreed that any future commercial deals would be ‘subject to discussion’.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan got the green light to broker commercial deals in January this year when they were stepping down from the royal duties, but the commercial deals will be scrutinised by the Queen after a year.

Earlier, Royal fans criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their deal with Netflix and have asked them to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers money they used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The fans also urged Queen Elizabeth II to completely strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.